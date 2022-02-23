Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at a correctional facility outside Birmingham.
Al.com reports that the violence happened Tuesday night at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Barry Wardell Gardner.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Gardner was found around 7 p.m. in an open-style dormitory. He was pronounced dead at the prison infirmary.
Yates said Gardner’s death is being investigated as a homicide. He had been serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and theft convictions.
Few other details were immediately released.
