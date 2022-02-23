Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E....
Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Birmingham.((Source: WBRC))
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at a correctional facility outside Birmingham.

Al.com reports that the violence happened Tuesday night at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Barry Wardell Gardner.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said Gardner was found around 7 p.m. in an open-style dormitory. He was pronounced dead at the prison infirmary.

Yates said Gardner’s death is being investigated as a homicide. He had been serving a 13-year sentence for burglary and theft convictions.

Few other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive...
New hearing set for man accused of killing two in Auburn
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new...
Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation
The World Games 2022
Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals