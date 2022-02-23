Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges

Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges(Source: Lee Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man has been found guilty on multiple sex charges.

72-year-old Hugh Martin Brown was convicted by a Lee Co. jury on the following charges:

  • First degree rape
  • First degree sex abuse
  • First degree sodomy
  • Two counts of domestic violence

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Brown had sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl with severe intellectual impairment. Despite cognitive disabilities and a significant speech impairment, the victim was able to testify to the jury through a speech pathologist and using anatomically correct dolls.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Aww Shucks breaks world record
Birmingham food truck workers set world record shucking corn
Aww Shucks breaks world record
Aww Shucks breaks world record