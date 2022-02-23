Man pleads guilty in “buried alive” murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Houston County man who beat a woman with lumber has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole.

Joshua Crawford Tew, 33, pleaded guilty last week to Capital Murder in the death of Amanda Bond. The decision comes a few days before he would have gone on trial and faced the death penalty.

Investigators suspect, though they can’t prove, that Bond, 29, died after Tew tossed her body under some brush in a rural area near the Florida state line on Halloween of 2016. They believe he had beaten her at a home a few miles from where her body was discovered.

For two weeks hundreds of volunteers searched for Bond’s body. It was eventually discovered a few yards from Alabama Highway 109 by a Houston County deputy.

Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones said Tew apologized to Ms. Bond’s family in court.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.