New construction set to come to Opelika

Construction
Construction(Storyblocks)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is growing and with new residents comes more construction. A new development on Pepperell Parkway will bring new apartments, shops and restaurants to the city. Its a project many are excited to see in East Alabama.

Plans for ‘The Ballfields’ started in 2019. After redesigning the layout multiple times the city of Opelika finally came to an official plan.

The new construction will be 200 apartments, 30 townhomes along with new food franchises and retail stores.

According to planning director, Matt Mosley, the city’s population has increased by 6,000 people within the past ten years. “A lot of that is because we think it’s a good place to live, because there are good jobs, because we have a good school system. So, we feel like we’re a great place to be.” says Mosely.

Owner of Opelika Sewing Center, Eddy Woodham, says it will be a great way to welcome more residents in the community.

“Were always happy to have new business come into the area. We are hoping some new restaurants will be there. We all like to eat so naturally were happy that’s going to happen. I think it will stir up new interest in the area so people will come to see what’s going on.”

Mosely adds they want to make sure the city has everything it needs, now and in the future.

“As we grow both from residential standpoint to commercial standpoint what services do we need, what services do we not yet provide for our citizens that they would like to see.”

Construction on theses new developments are expected to take about a year to fully complete.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

