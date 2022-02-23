New eye drops a possible game changer against blurry vision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FDA Recently approved a new eye drop that could actually replace reading glasses. The new ointment “Vuity” has been gaining attention these last few months.

While approved in late December, many are just now beginning to get their hands on what some are calling a groundbreaking medicine in eye care.

“It is a new technology that we have not had until this point and we are very excited about this new class of medication that is used to treat Presbyopia,” said UAB Optometrist Dr. Caroline Pate

Presbyopia is a condition common because as the muscles grow old, the eyes require more effort to focus. The new drops are designed to help make the process simpler.

“It is actually working on the body’s own ability to constrict the pupil so this drop will constrict the patients pupil which then expands the depth of focus or the range at which one can see clearly up close or intermediate without impacting their distance vision,” said Dr. Pate.

Right now over one hundred million Americans actually suffer from Presbyopia. You do need a prescription to obtain the eye drops and so far it appears they work best for those under fifty five.

