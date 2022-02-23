New hearing set for man accused of killing two in Auburn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new status hearing is scheduled for the man accused of killing two people in Auburn.

According to police, Zhuobin Wang broke into a home and stabbed a man and woman on Monroe Drive in 2020.

Wang along with his attorneys appeared before the Circuit Court of Lee County on January 31.

During that hearing, the state informed the court that there are two other capital cases set to be tried before this matter.

The next status hearing is scheduled for May 25 at the Lee County Justice Center in Opelika.

