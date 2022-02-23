Advertise
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27

Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.(candle)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIAMI (WSFA) - An Alabama pageant queen and conservative political commentator has died in Florida, NBC News and other nation media outlets are reporting.

Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, was just 27.

Bethel’s family confirmed in a Feb. 16 post to her social media accounts that she “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma,” following what they described only as “an accident” on Feb. 10.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Bethel’s death was the result of her falling from a window.

The account was updated again Sunday to announce her death.

“Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas,” the family’s post on Facebook stated.

On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed...

Posted by Zoe Sozo Bethel on Sunday, February 20, 2022

The Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageant, which says its goal is to inspire married women to seek personal excellence, reacted to the news saying in a social media post that, “the world lost a queen” and that “She was a light in this world and we are heartbroken over the loss of such a bright and beautiful woman.”

On February 18th, 2022, the world lost a queen. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend...

Posted by Mrs. Alabama America and Miss Alabama for America Pageants on Monday, February 21, 2022

Several of the conservative organizations she worked with reacted to her passing, including Turning Point USA, and Grace Saldana, Editor-in-Chief of Auburn, Alabama-based Right Side Broadcasting Network.

A GoFundMe account set up in Bethel’s name to pay for medical and funeral expenses, as well as to support her daughter, has raised nearly $50,000, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

