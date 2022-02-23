Smiths Station to hold minute of silence on 3rd anniversary of deadly tornadoes

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Smiths Station will pause for one minute of silence on the third anniversary of deadly tornadoes in Lee County.

On March 3, city officials will gather at the Smiths Station Government Center on Lee Road 430 to remember the lives lost and destruction left by tornadoes.

The city encourages schools and local businesses to join in and honor this one minute of silence.

The commemoration will be held at 3:03 ET, the exact time the first tornado hit the area.

