Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect out on bond in a shooting incident is facing more charges after a Montgomery robbery, police say

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Keshun Lashun Rogers, 21, and another suspect, Shanarrah Maiden, 18, are both charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said Rogers and Maiden were charged in a robbery that took place Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Dunward Drive.

Court records say, Rogers and Maiden, while armed with a handgun, stole the victim’s cordless battery powered tools.

Rogers and Maiden were identified as suspects and were taken into custody on Wednesday, Coleman added.

Both were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Maiden has been placed under a $60,000 bail while Rogers has no bail.

Rogers is facing separate charges in an unrelated shooting that took place in 2019. Rogers had a warrant out for his arrest related to this case for failing to appear in court.

