Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond

Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first degree.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect out on bond in a shooting incident is facing more charges after a Montgomery robbery, police say

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Keshun Lashun Rogers, 21, and another suspect, Shanarrah Maiden, 18, are both charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said Rogers and Maiden were charged in a robbery that took place Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Dunward Drive.

Court records say, Rogers and Maiden, while armed with a handgun, stole the victim’s cordless battery powered tools.

Rogers and Maiden were identified as suspects and were taken into custody on Wednesday, Coleman added.

Both were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Maiden has been placed under a $60,000 bail while Rogers has no bail.

Rogers is facing separate charges in an unrelated shooting that took place in 2019. Rogers had a warrant out for his arrest related to this case for failing to appear in court.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

Medals of The World Games 2022
Olympic athletes join The World Games 2022 for unveiling of medals
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Aww Shucks breaks world record
Birmingham food truck workers set world record shucking corn
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges