Troy football announces spring practice schedule

The Troy football team announced spring practice dates. The Trojans will be on the practice fields on Tuesday, March 22.

The annual T-Day Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23.

“We’re excited to build the foundational pieces from a football perspective,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “We are going to focus on the fundamentals that will provide cornerstones for our players’ development as we move forward in the schemes that we’re going to implement in all three phases of the game. I’m really excited about watching our guys compete and learning how to play the game with detail, strain and finish.”

The practices are scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the exception of a Friday night practice at Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 15.

