Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Troy football announces spring practice schedule

The Troy football team has announced its spring practice dates.
The Troy football team has announced its spring practice dates.(Source; WSFA 12 News)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy football team announced spring practice dates. The Trojans will be on the practice fields on Tuesday, March 22.

The annual T-Day Spring Game is set for Saturday, April 23.

“We’re excited to build the foundational pieces from a football perspective,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “We are going to focus on the fundamentals that will provide cornerstones for our players’ development as we move forward in the schemes that we’re going to implement in all three phases of the game. I’m really excited about watching our guys compete and learning how to play the game with detail, strain and finish.”

The practices are scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with the exception of a Friday night practice at Veterans Memorial Stadium on April 15.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
The state department of education is rolling out several changes to deal with a looming teacher...
Alabama makes system changes to hire more teachers

Latest News

File image
Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2
Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of...
Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60
The Auburn Tigers
Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62
The Crimson Tide
Grady’s 25 spark No. 4 Kentucky’s rally past No. 25 Alabama