Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

You’ll soon be able to add Starbucks items to your Target curbside pickup order

A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop...
A sign designating a drive up parking lot for curbside pickup stands out against the backdrop of the Target logo outside this northeast Jackson, Miss., store, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Target is sweetening its curbside pickup offering.

Starting this fall, Target will begin testing a new option for customers to add Starbucks items to their curbside pickup order.

To use the new feature, shoppers planning a curbside pickup trip can also place a Starbucks order in the Target app and indicate when they’re “on their way.” A Target worker will deliver the Starbucks order and Target items to their car.

The option will be tested at select stores.

The retailer said the changes were prompted by more customers using the curbside pickup shopping option, which grew 60% in the last quarter.

Target said the top request from customers was to be able to add a Starbucks order to curbside pickups. Target’s decades-long licensing partnership with Starbucks lets it run branded coffee shops within its stores.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

A Columbus, Ohio, reporter's mother shows up to say "hi" while he was getting ready for a live...
Reporter’s mom interrupts live shot in Ohio
Some showers are possible as a cold front attempts to push in from the north.
Tracking multiple chances for rain now through the weekend
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021