2 homes damaged in Montgomery fire Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two homes were damaged in a fire Thursday morning in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue Lt. Jason Selman, units were called to a fire in the 900 block of Erskine Street around 5 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a single-story home fully involved and an adjacent structure on fire from exposure.

MFR Units Engine 4, Engine 20, Truck 41, Car 31 and Rescue 96 responded to a Structure Fire on Erskine St. Upon... Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Thursday, February 24, 2022

The home where the fire started was extensively damaged and the second home had moderate damage, Selman added. No one was injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

