Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Jamiah Marquis Burke is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Millbrook on...
Man charged with murder in Millbrook shooting
Five people have been arrested in connection to fires at Walmart stores in Alabama and...
FBI: 5 arrested in Gulf Shores for starting Alabama, Mississippi Walmart fires
The suspect in a Feb. 20, 2022 Prattville jewelry store theft has been identified as Levi...
Prattville jewelry store theft suspect identified

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland Elementary School fire destroys classroom
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
Auburn and NFL football legend and 2006 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lionel “Little...
Auburn, NFL star Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59