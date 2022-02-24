Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala, (AP) - An Alabama legislative committee has advanced legislation to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies.

House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe, dispense or mail the medications such as RU-486 to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives.

An estimated 40% of all abortions in the U.S. are now done through prescribed medication instead of surgery.

