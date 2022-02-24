Attorney general honors fallen Selma police officer

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An emotional gathering in Dallas County on Wednesday as a fallen Selma Police Officer was honored. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says 2021 was an extremely difficult year for law enforcement as a result of violence and the pandemic. He made his way to Selma to honor the life of one of those fallen hero’s killed in the line of duty last year.

“He showed up to work everyday with no regrets. He helped other shifts with no regrets. He escorted funerals, parades, dignitaries with no regret. He served the city of Selma with no regrets,” said Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

It has been nearly seven months after Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was killed in the line of duty. His commitment to protect and serve is still felt across the community.

“Today is a reminder of the love that was felt for your son, or your nephew and for your grandson. And also understanding that he was one of our local heroes,” said Marshall.

Officers from the Selma Police Department along with other community members gathered for a special presentation as Marshall honored the family.

“They continue to suffer that loss every day and it’s our hope that through the support of community we can give them a little bit of peace,” said Marshall.

The family says this moment brings comfort as they navigate life without Moorer.

“We still are in a whole lot of pain as we grieve the loss of Marquis, but we are very thankful and appreciative of the outpouring of support that has been bestowed upon our family,” said Sabrina Moorer Underwood, Aunt of Moorer.

The hope is Moorer’s legacy and dedication to others will live on.

“He had a lot of of ambition and a lot of drive but he was compassionate. And he was truly call to protect and serve,” said Underwood.

The Attorney General says Moorer will be honored later this year in Washington.

Two men have been charged with Moorer’s murder.

The case is scheduled to be presented to a grand jury later this year.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.