Bill would ban teaching of ‘divisive concepts’

A House committee heard the first public comments over an anti-critical race theory bill. (WFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Some educators are criticizing an Alabama bill to ban the teaching of “divisive comments” about race and gender.

The House State Government Committee held a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Ed Oliver of Dadeville said he is seeking a colorblind America.

During the public hearing, educators and others said it would have a chilling effect on classroom lessons and discussions about the nation’s history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

House committee hears public comments over critical race theory bill
House committee approves bill for menstrual products in schools
