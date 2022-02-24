Advertise
FBI: 5 arrested in Gulf Shores for starting Alabama, Mississippi Walmart fires

Five people have been arrested in connection to fires at Walmart stores in Alabama and...
Five people have been arrested in connection to fires at Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi.(Source: Fox 10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The FBI served five arrest warrants in Gulf Shores this morning in connection with fires that were set at Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi, an FBI official tells FOX10 News.

Charged with starting the fires are Jeffrey Sikes, Sean and Michael Bottorff, and Quinton and Alexander Olson.

The fires were started last year at Walmart location in Mobile, Gulfport and Biloxi.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.

