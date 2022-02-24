Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Skyrocketing construction costs, inflation, and labor shortages brought on by COVID-19 has had...
Montgomery Whitewater project estimated $25M over budget
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E....
Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

Latest News

Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia after fierce battle, adviser says
Five people have been arrested in connection to fires at Walmart stores in Alabama and...
FBI: 5 arrested in Gulf Shores for starting Alabama, Mississippi Walmart fires
Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, vows to hold Putin accountable for his...
World leaders move to hit Russia with sanctions after Ukraine invasion
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday morning in...
Montgomery Police: Child injured in accidental shooting