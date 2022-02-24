Grieving family of Huntsville woman wins wrongful death lawsuit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Kathy Miller won a wrongful death lawsuit in connection to her death in October of 2019. Miller lived in Huntsville and worked as a photographer for the FBI.

According to a medical examiner, Kathy Miller was intentionally drowned. Kathy’s family says she was an accomplished swimmer but was found dead in two feet of water, in a remote area of the Nantahala National Forrest in North Carolina.

Kathy was there with her husband, Greg, who was named as a prime suspect. He was found responsible for Kathy’s death in civil court which is a fervent goal and “some justice” for her older sister, Vaughn Grace, who misses her smiling face.

“I want justice for her,” said Grace. “And it’s been far too long. I don’t want him to be able to do this to another woman and I suspect that he is.”

Grace says the last two and a half years have been hell on many levels. The emotional, human side of a sudden loss and then, the business side.

“I’m trying to take care of Kathy’s house. Greg abandoned it,” said Grace.

No one has lived in the beloved southeast Huntsville home since she died, or paid the bills, which has put the house and its contents in legal limbo.

Family heirlooms and childhood memories, along with her photography equipment, FBI gear, mementos of her travels, and book after book of her life and her loves, are still inside the home; while her family fought for the legal right to it all.

“All evidence points to him having killed her,” said Grace. “Alabama has a law where nobody can profit by having killed somebody else.”

Just this week, Circuit Court Judge Karen Hall ruled that Miller’s husband is prohibited from inheriting any of her assets and benefits. That includes her house, her bank and retirement accounts and life insurance policies. Judge Hall also ruled that Greg Miller is responsible for her death and ordered him to pay Kathy’s estate $1.5 million dollars in punitive damages.

Kathy’s family believes Greg killed her for the money and now it’s his turn to pay if they can find him.

Vaughn Grace says she is sleeping well now that a civil court found Greg Miller responsible for Kathy’s death, even though he has five weeks to appeal.

She is looking forward to a successful federal conviction since he is the only person of interest in Kathy’s death. If he is found Vaughn hopes she’ll find Kathy. She says Greg had her cremated at a North Carolina funeral home and that is her last, known location

