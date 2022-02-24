House committee approves bill for menstrual products in schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to require schools to make period products free and available is once again making its way through the statehouse after the pandemic stopped the movement of this bill during the 2020 legislative.

The bill really an overwhelming support in the committee and from 14-year-old twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett. They co-founded a non-profit, Women In Training that provides hygiene products for girls all across the state.

“When we saw the girls go into my mom’s classroom and ask for menstrual products, we would ask why do they need these? Don’t they have some?” said Brooke Bennett, co-founder of Women In Training.

At just 12-years-old, the twins created Women In Training.

“With Women In Training, we donate WITKITS to girls in need That include hygiene products, soap, conditioner, shampoo, and then the menstrual products to go with it,” said Breanna Bennett, co-founder of Women In Training.

The sisters worked with bill sponsor Rep. Rolanda Hollis on the legislation.

“Sheroes that I called to stand here with me because they motivated me to do the bill,” said Hollis.

The girls and representative were motivated by the bigger picture that one in four girls skip school or work because they can’t afford pads or tampons, to stay clean during their period.

“These girls they’re so appreciative of these products,” said Breanna Bennett. “To me, you shouldn’t have to feel appreciative of something you should already have to remain healthy and clean.”

The bill would create a $200,000 grant program through the state department of education so schools are able to supply these products.

“Every year they could request funds so that these products could be free to our girls within the schools,” explained Hollis.

There could be an amendment added that would change the location of the products in the bill from just sitting on the bathroom counter to being distributed by a school nurse or counselor. The bill moves to the House floor.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.