Montgomery Police: Child injured in accidental shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child was injured in an accidental shooting Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers responded to a local hospital around 10:45 a.m. to report a person having been shot.

Coleman said the boy, whose exact age was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have since determined the incident happened in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.

No other details related to the incident were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.