Montgomery Police: Child injured in accidental shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday morning in...
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a juvenile was shot Thursday morning in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a child was injured in an accidental shooting Thursday.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers responded to a local hospital around 10:45 a.m. to report a person having been shot.

Coleman said the boy, whose exact age was not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have since determined the incident happened in the 3000 block of McGehee Road.

No other details related to the incident were released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

