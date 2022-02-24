Person shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Birmingham
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Morris Avenue Wednesday night.
Interim Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said that shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers got into an altercation with a man, in which the man was shot and killed. Police say a firearm was recovered on the scene. ALEA is investigating this shooting.
