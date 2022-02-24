Person shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting on Morris Avenue Wednesday night.

BPD is on the scene of an officer involved shooting.



Media staging area is at 44th Street North @ Morris Avenue. pic.twitter.com/U0b3Cd35L7 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 24, 2022

Interim Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said that shortly before 6:00 p.m., officers got into an altercation with a man, in which the man was shot and killed. Police say a firearm was recovered on the scene. ALEA is investigating this shooting.

A closer look at the BPD investigation into an officer involved shooting happening right now. Police are gathered on 1st Ave N and 43rd St N. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/Mawgsdg71T — Brittany Dionne (@BrittanyDtvNews) February 24, 2022

