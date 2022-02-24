Advertise
Prattville jewelry store theft suspect identified

The suspect in a Feb. 20, 2022 Prattville jewelry store theft has been identified as Levi...
The suspect in a Feb. 20, 2022 Prattville jewelry store theft has been identified as Levi Brimer, 26, of Montgomery.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement says they can finally attach a name to video images of the suspect who bolted from a Prattville store with nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry on Sunday. All they need now is his location.

Thanks to an anonymous tip to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Prattville Police Department is looking for Levi Kenneth Brimer, 26, of Montgomery.

Security video showed the suspect walking into a jewelry store in the 2400 block of Cobbs Ford Road just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday. After selecting some pieces, including a gold necklace and bracelet valued at $4,900, the man then ran from the store without paying.

Once arrested, Brimer faces charges including first and second degree theft of property, the later of which is from an unrelated investigation involving another Prattville business.

If you have any information on Brimer’s location, call Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3-tips app.

While Brimer is not yet in custody, a reward is still being offered to the tipster who gave police the suspect’s identity.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

