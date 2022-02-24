Rep. Rogers, others react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin also issued a warning to other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-AL, member of the House Armed Services Committee, and two other representatives, House Foreign Affairs Committee lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-TX, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence lead Republican Mike Turner, R-OH, released a statement in response to the attack:

“The last few hours have laid bare for the world to witness the true evil that is Vladimir Putin. Today, we stand resolute with the Ukrainian people and resolve to provide them with the tools they need to withstand and repel this unprovoked attack. Every drop of Ukrainian and Russian blood spilled in this conflict is on Putin’s hands, and his alone.

In response, we are committed to enacting the strongest possible sanctions and export controls to cripple Russia’s ability to make war, punish its barbarity and relegate the Putin regime to the status of an international pariah. We cannot respond like we did in 2008 or 2014. The world must never forget or forgive this heinous act.”

According to the Associated Press, explosions could be heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa before dawn. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

