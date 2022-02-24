Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Rep. Rogers, others react to Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Rep. Mike Rogers speaks about Russia-Ukraine conflict
Rep. Mike Rogers speaks about Russia-Ukraine conflict(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin also issued a warning to other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-AL, member of the House Armed Services Committee, and two other representatives, House Foreign Affairs Committee lead Republican Michael McCaul, R-TX, and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence lead Republican Mike Turner, R-OH, released a statement in response to the attack:

“The last few hours have laid bare for the world to witness the true evil that is Vladimir Putin. Today, we stand resolute with the Ukrainian people and resolve to provide them with the tools they need to withstand and repel this unprovoked attack. Every drop of Ukrainian and Russian blood spilled in this conflict is on Putin’s hands, and his alone. 

In response, we are committed to enacting the strongest possible sanctions and export controls to cripple Russia’s ability to make war, punish its barbarity and relegate the Putin regime to the status of an international pariah. We cannot respond like we did in 2008 or 2014. The world must never forget or forgive this heinous act.”

According to the Associated Press, explosions could be heard in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa before dawn. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine’s air defenses and air bases within hours.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Skyrocketing construction costs, inflation, and labor shortages brought on by COVID-19 has had...
Montgomery Whitewater project estimated $25M over budget
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E....
Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers are close to approving a delay of a high-stakes requirement to hold back...
Lawmakers to delay 3rd grade reading promotion requirement
Alabama Statehouse
Higher Ed Day to bring lawmakers’ attention to colleges, universities
The only other rain chance over the next 7 days comes Saturday night through Sunday night.
Two systems eye Central Alabama
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO