The Rundown: Feb. 25th- Feb 27th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mardi Gras season will come to an end in just a few days so make sure you celebrate the right way with these weekend events!

First, Wetumpka will be hosting their big celebration on Saturday. The festival will open at 9 AM and the parade will roll at 1 p.m.

If you’re in Auburn, the Mardi Gras parade is happening at 3 p.m. So get ready for the floats, beads, food, and drinks. Be sure to let the good times roll!

After you hit those Mardi Gras parades head to Andalusia and have cookies with some of your favorite characters! Over 70 characters will be at the event, you can snap some pictures, get some autographs, and enjoy some great cookies. There are two times you can attend, The first is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second is 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5!

Also happening this weekend, the most successful all-female Irish group in history will make a tour stop at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center. You can catch Celtic Woman live in concert on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama:

FRIDAY

Picasso at the Lapin

Mann Museum Flashlight Tour

SATURDAY

Celebrity Bass Classic

Wetumpka Mardi Gras

Auburn Mardi Gras

Red Hot Chili Cook-Off

Mardi Gras Murder Mystery at The Fitz!

Pop-Up @ The Co-Lab

Paint & Sip

Montgomery County Clean-Up Day

Anime, Paint, and Sip Dance Party

Opelika A Black History Month Showcase

SUNDAY

Anatomy of Gray

Bowlapalooza Montgomery

Black Voices Poetry Night

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events.

We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.