Smiths Station fights to bring back emergency services

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - In early February the city of Smiths Station was forced to get rid of its ambulance service due to lack of funds. Last night the city council met to talk about how they can bring this service back.

Without the city ambulance service residents are facing a longer response time which is not sitting well with council members.

Tuesday evening, Smiths Station mayor, Bubba Copeland, and city council met to talk possible solutions to help bring this service back.

“We are discussing ways with national and state leaders as well as local leaders to figure out funding possibilities.”, say Copeland.

Smiths Station resident Michael Robinson says finding funding for the service is important.

“I mean they can lose their lives when their trying to get an ambulance out here or trying to get them in your car and get them to the hospital. Its very important that we get those services back out here.”

Copeland says dealing with longer response times is hard, he knows there are a lot of elderly in the community, even his own parents. Having this service back would help everyone.

“We have lost some lives due to response time. And there is absolutely nothing you can do about it unless you have a fire department, ambulance, EMS. Its very scary. “, Copeland adds.

The Smiths Station fire and rescue created an online survey for residents to fill out about past positive ambulance service experiences. Deputy Chief Daniel Sexton says sharing this information will help elected officials.

Residents like Bonnie Lewis says it’s been a struggle without the nearby service.

Copeland wants to assure residents that they are doing everything they can to bring the city ambulance service.

