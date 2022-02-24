Two systems eye Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures will again warm quite a bit today well into the 70s with some morning fog and low clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies.

In effect through the middle of this morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Another cold front will sweep through tonight into tomorrow morning, putting an end to the warmth and mugginess. Some showers will be possible as it comes through late tonight through the first half of tomorrow, but we aren’t expecting much rain with it. There will certainly be no storms or heavy rainfall.

Cooler air will push back into Central Alabama behind the front. Highs stay in the 50s and lower 60s tomorrow; they’ll stay in the lower to middle 60s on Saturday. The exception will be southern and southeastern parts of the state, which should be a bit warmer both days.

Showers are possible tonight into Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the shower threat ends by early Friday afternoon, it will be dry through at least sunset Saturday. Another chance of rain showers enters the forecast Saturday night and lasts through Sunday night. There remains some inconsistency among the models regarding this system, but there’s enough confidence to include a 40% chance of rain during that period.

It won’t storm or rain heavily, but showers are very much possible for a good portion of the area. Highs Sunday will struggle as a result -- reaching the upper 50s at best.

We see a drop in temperatures this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Cooler and drier weather will be in place as we head into the first week of March; no systems are showing up in the long range models for next week at this point so we’re keeping an entirely dry forecast.

As the week progresses along we will get warmer. 60s turn into 70s by the middle of the week with a varying degree of sunshine depending on the day of choice.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.