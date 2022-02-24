Union Springs mayor denies ‘misconduct’ allegations by City Council

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Springs Mayor Roderick Clark believes progress makes waves. That is why he thinks some members of the Union Springs City Council are targeting his administration.

“When I first came on board, I made some administrative changes,” Clark said. “In politics, when you make changes you develop sometimes enemies, and things spear from that.”

The City Council passed a resolution on Tuesday asking the state to investigate the mayor for “misconduct or wrongdoings.” Clark denies these allegations and believes this is a misunderstanding.

The first allegation on the list is harassment of city employees. The mayor thinks this references his communication with the police department.

“I feel like it’s my duty to let the chief know how the community feels, and the imperativeness of making our community better,” he said.

The next allegation involves improper spending with city funds. The resolution specifically mentioned an Apple computer.

The mayor added it was bought with his annual budget for work, though he has taken it home during the pandemic.

“It was never told to me that the work computer has to be stationary,” Clark said. “During COVID-19, I see you with your mask now, a lot of people worked from home.”

There was also a claim that Clark misused the city’s credit card.

“Once the investigation is looked into that, they will find no findings of misuse of a credit card,” he said.

Lastly, the City Council alleges unauthorized use of checks for projects not approved by the city. The mayor believes this refers to funds used to trim trees along Highway 82.

“It was full consensual,” he said. “Every meeting in which we cut the trees, all the council members knew of that particular cutting.”

WSFA 12 News reached out to members of the City Council to share their thoughts, but was told their attorney advised them not to speak at this time.

The resolution states that appropriate action will be taken after an investigation of the mayor.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.