Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

(CNN, FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT’S OFFICE, EA INTEGRATION GROUP, RUSSIA 24, UNTV, MAXAR, POOL, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, UKRAINIAN BORDER GUARD)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Skyrocketing construction costs, inflation, and labor shortages brought on by COVID-19 has had...
Montgomery Whitewater project estimated $25M over budget
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E....
Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

Latest News

A fire left two homes damaged in Montgomery Thursday.
2 homes damaged in Montgomery fire Thursday
The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Wall Street joins global swoon after Russia attacks Ukraine
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Hearing resumes for parents of school shooting suspect
Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’