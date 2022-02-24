Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

WATCH: Drawbridge raises with car still on it

A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it. (Source: WPBF/Palm Beach County)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A driver in South Florida is lucky to be alive after a drawbridge raised with his car still on it.

The incident happened in October near Palm Beach, but recently released video shows how the scary moment played out.

The car stalled while on the drawbridge, but the operator raised the bridge before it was cleared. The driver can be seen trying to exit the vehicle and it begins to tip. Ultimately, the car slid down to safety, and the driver was unharmed.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. The bridge operator has been fired.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Skyrocketing construction costs, inflation, and labor shortages brought on by COVID-19 has had...
Montgomery Whitewater project estimated $25M over budget
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
Authorities say a state prison inmate from Montgomery has been stabbed to death at William E....
Inmate stabbed to death at facility near Birmingham

Latest News

More than 1,000 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
Hundreds arrested as shocked Russians protest Ukraine attack
FILE PHOTO - The vaccine is made by Medicago of Quebec City and its partner GlaxoSmithKline....
Canada authorizes first plant-based COVID-19 vaccine
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’
People gather in NYC's Times Square to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine.(Source: WABC, CNN)
Rally for Ukraine in NYC Times Square
The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday,...
Markets whipsaw after Ukraine attack; stocks swing to gain