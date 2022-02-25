Al Sharpton to give sermon at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Rev. Al Sharpton has confirmed he’ll be in Alabama to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the historic Selma to Montgomery march, as well as the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Sharpton is set to deliver a keynote sermon on March 6 at Selma’s historic Brown Chapel. The church is currently under renovation, so the sermon will take place at 10 a.m. from a temporary location at the Bullock Community Center on Broad Street.

Here’s a full list of scheduled Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee events.

This marks 57 years since demonstrators tried to cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on their way to the state Capitol to demand voting rights. Many were severely beaten by Alabama state troopers on the bridge in what would infamously become known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Weeks later, they would successfully complete their march to Montgomery. Their efforts ultimately moved Congress to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

