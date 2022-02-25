Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 20 homicide in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Walmart.

The Wetumpka Police Department confirmed a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Calvin J. Wells, 24, of Montgomery, around 2:30 p.m. Friday for the death of Centell Winston, 42, of Tallassee.

An arrest has been made in the homicide of Tallassee resident Centell Winston, whose body was found inside a vehicle in the Wetumpka Walmart parking lot on Jan. 20, 2022. ((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A motive was not immediately released, but the filing against Wells indicates he’s facing a murder-domestic violence charge.

Wells has been transported to the Elmore County Jail where he’s being held on a $1.5 million bail, Wetumpka authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted in the case, including the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, Prattville Police Department, Elmore County Sheriffs Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

