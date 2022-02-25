Advertise
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide

Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022 homicide in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Walmart.(Source: Elmore County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 20 homicide in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Walmart.

The Wetumpka Police Department confirmed a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Calvin J. Wells, 24, of Montgomery, around 2:30 p.m. Friday for the death of Centell Winston, 42, of Tallassee.

An arrest has been made in the homicide of Tallassee resident Centell Winston, whose body was...
An arrest has been made in the homicide of Tallassee resident Centell Winston, whose body was found inside a vehicle in the Wetumpka Walmart parking lot on Jan. 20, 2022.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

A motive was not immediately released, but the filing against Wells indicates he’s facing a murder-domestic violence charge.

Wells has been transported to the Elmore County Jail where he’s being held on a $1.5 million bail, Wetumpka authorities said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have assisted in the case, including the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, Prattville Police Department, Elmore County Sheriffs Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

