Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Auburn, NFL star Lionel ‘Little Train’ James dies at 59

Former Auburn football star Lionel ‘Little Train’ James has died at age 59.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn and NFL football legend and 2006 Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee Lionel “Little Train” James has died, Auburn University confirmed Friday.

James passed away after a lengthy illness, the university said. He was 59.

He was a star running back for the Tigers in the early 1980s, leading the Tigers in rushing in 1981, Pat Dye’s first season as Auburn’s head coach.

James ranks No. 18 on Auburn’s career rushing list with 2,068 yards from 1980-83. His 6.14 yards-per-carry average ranks fourth in program history.

In 1987, Auburn’s A-Day offensive MVP award was permanently named the Lionel James Offensive MVP Award in his honor.

James went on to set NFL records after being taken in the fifth round of the 1984 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers where he played for five years. He set an NFL record with 2,535 all-purpose yards in 1985 and was named the Chargers’ most valuable player the same year after leading the team in rushing, receiving and kickoff and punt return yardage.

After retiring from the NFL, James returned to the Plains where she graduated in 1989, then coached tight ends on Terry Bowden’s staff from 1996-97.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

Senior Khayla Pointer moved into second place on the school's all-time assists list.
No. 8 LSU holds off Alabama, 58-50, on senior night
Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead No. 3 Auburn to a...
Kessler, No. 3 Auburn rebound for 77-64 win over Mississippi
The Troy football team has announced its spring practice dates.
Troy football announces spring practice schedule
File image
Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2