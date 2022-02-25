From dockets and gavels to ducks and geese

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As a kid, Milt Belcher wondered, is this all life has for me? The farm was the last place he wanted to be.

When Belcher got the chance, he left and thought he’d never come back.

“I wouldn’t even entertain the idea of being back on the farm again,” said Milt Belcher. “Give me asphalt, cement, and bricks. I was tired of the mud, dirt, and sand.”

So, Belcher went to college and off to the city and did big things.

“I’ve had five careers. I taught as an instructor in college. I’ve been a law school professor. I became a lawyer, and by the grace of God, I became a judge,” Belcher said.

Eventually, after all that success in the city, it was time to retire. Somehow, life came full circle.

“When I retired, I realized I was tired of fooling with people. I was tired of being the person to divide the word of truth between the good guys and the bad guys.”

Now, back on the farm for good, Belcher has some new guys.

“Right now, I’m working with my animals. I have them all named. Come on, Quack-Quack. That’s Valorie, Mark, Sally, Josh, and Judd, haha.”

He’s raising ducks and geese. It’s a three-stage process, and it starts when they hatch.

“I keep them in there for six weeks and feed them and protect them.,” Belcher said.

Stage two, they stay in the safety of this long cage and get to watch the older animals. In the final stage, they’re free to roam.

Belcher said it’s not always easy.

“The biggest challenge is keeping the predators at bay,” Bechler said.

Another challenge...

“I’m also trying to get them not to poop in my parking area,” Belcher added.

It’s quite the vacation resort for these ducks and geese. They’re well-fed, have their island to lay eggs, and plenty of room. It sure beats city life for this former judge.

“They don’t argue or appeal whatever I tell them to do,” Belcher said. “I don’t worry about getting overruled.”

Case closed for Mr. Belcher and his new flock. Who would have thought life could be so good back on the farm?

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.