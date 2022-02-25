Female says gunfire hit her vehicle in Montgomery
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle was damaged by gunfire Thursday afternoon.
Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard around noon. That’s near Atlanta Highway.
Coleman said the complainant told officers there was damage to her vehicle as a result of gunfire.
Coleman said there were no injuries.
No other information was released.
