Female says gunfire hit her vehicle in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle was damaged by gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard around noon. That’s near Atlanta Highway.

Coleman said the complainant told officers there was damage to her vehicle as a result of gunfire.

Coleman said there were no injuries.

No other information was released.

