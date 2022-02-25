Advertise
Female says gunfire hit her vehicle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a vehicle was damaged by gunfire Thursday afternoon.

Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Eastern Boulevard around noon. That’s near Atlanta Highway.

Coleman said the complainant told officers there was damage to her vehicle as a result of gunfire.

Coleman said there were no injuries.

No other information was released.

