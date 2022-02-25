Advertise
Killing at Kentucky mansion possibly motivated by home’s doomsday bunker, authorities say

KSP identifies suspect in violent home invasion; considered armed and dangerous
By Jared Goffinet and Courtney King
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST
RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky State Police think a Richmond, Kentucky, mansion with a built-in bunker could be the motive behind the home invasion killing that killed a former assistant commonwealth attorney.

Around 4 a.m. Feb. 22, Shannon Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, forced his way into the home of former Kentucky Representative C. Wesley Morgan, according to state police.

Gilday used a rifle to kill 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed, KSP explained Thursday. Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

The home where it occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home invasion that killed Jordan Morgan.(Kentucky State Police)

State police confirmed to WXIX on Friday that Gilday may have targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker.

The 2,000-square-foot shelter, which was built 26 feet underground, can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

The bunker is valued at $3 million, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

State police issued an active arrest warrant for Gilday on Thursday. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to state police.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a U.S. Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

Call KSP at 859-623-2404 if you have information.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

