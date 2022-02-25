Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Greenland ice is melting faster than previously thought, new study says

A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.
A study shows Greenland's ice is melting far faster than previously thought.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ice in Greenland is melting faster than previously thought.

Scientists with the University of Cambridge say new research shows the ice sheet covering Greenland is melting rapidly at its base.

Some parts are losing five or six centimeters of ice a day.

The Greenland ice sheet is the second largest in the world. It’s already the biggest single contributor to global sea level rise.

Scientists say the water and ice currently going into the ocean could have serious ramifications for the sea level.

The study is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukraine in fierce fight against advancing Russian forces
A battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
US sending $350M in aid to Ukraine
First Alert 12
System brings rain to the area Sunday