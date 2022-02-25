Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Meagan Billingsley Deese(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed a former coach of a travel sports team was taken into custody after being charged with sexually abusing a player on her team.

On February 14th, 2022, officers said they took a report from a woman who told officers she had been subjected to unwanted sexual contact by a coach on her travel team when she was a juvenile.

Investigators said the abuse occurred over a period of two to three years but stopped in 2016.

Detectives from the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation.

Meagan Billingsley Deese, 30, of Pelham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, and Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle, House, Etc. for an immoral purpose. She was held on $90,000.00 total bond.

From Hoover PD: Below is a description of the charges applicable in this case according to Alabama law:

Title 13A-6-63 Sodomy in the first degree

(a) A person commits the crime of sodomy in the first degree if:

(1) Engages in sodomy by forcible compulsion.

Title 13A-6-66 Sexual abuse in the first degree

(a) A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree if he or she does the following:

(1) Subjects a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Title 13A-6-69 Enticing a child to enter a vehicle, house, etc. for an immoral purpose

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person with lascivious intent to entice, allure, persuade, or invite, or attempt to entice, allure, persuade, or invite, any child under 16 years of age to enter any vehicle, room, house, office, or other place for the purpose of proposing to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse or an act which constitutes the offense of sodomy or for the purpose of proposing the fondling or feeling of the sexual or genital parts of such child or the breast of such child, or for the purpose of committing an aggravated assault on such child, or for the purpose of proposing that such child fondle or feel the sexual or genital parts of such person.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims that have yet to come forward. If anyone has information about this case or about Deese, please contact Sergeant Scott Prentiss at 205-739-6125.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell say a man was killed...
Man killed in crash while fleeing Coosa County deputies, authorities say
First Alert 12
Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend
Plans for your Saturday? Check out the latest updates to the First Alert Forecast now.
Plans for your Saturday? Check out the latest updates to the First Alert Forecast now.
MGN Online
One dead in early morning fire