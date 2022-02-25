Advertise
Less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Alabama public schools

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools.(WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools Thursday.

Recent data from ADPH show 934 cases were reported in schools this week. That’s down from 1,972 cases reported last week.

ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.

The state has seen a sharp decrease daily new COVID-19 cases compared to a month ago. Hospitalizations are down to their lowest point since December.

New data shows that daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January. According to Johns Hopkins University, new daily cases dropped from more than 802,000 to fewer than 80,000 over a six-week period.

However, state health officials warn we don’t know what’s next.

“We clearly don’t know how to predict this very well. I think all viruses mutate, all viruses develop new variants. Whether they’re going to become more infectious or cause worse disease is something we don’t know right now. I just think we just have to be prepared so that we can respond if and when we see something like that,” State Health Officer Scott Harris said.

As of Thursday, ADPH data shows over 2.8 million people have gotten one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 2.3 million people in Alabama are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

