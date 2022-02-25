Advertise
Man arrested after chase, crash in Lee, Russell counties

Deputies say Billy Danzey hit another vehicle during the chase and kept going.
Deputies say Billy Danzey hit another vehicle during the chase and kept going.(Source: Lee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
LEE-RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a cross-county chase in east Alabama.

Billy James Danzey was arrested Thursday night after a chase that started in the Beauregard community of Lee County and ended along Highway 80 in the Crawford community of Russell County.

Authorities say a deputy attempted to pull Danzey over for a traffic violation, but the suspect refused to stop. This resulted in the chase which lasted about 8 to 10 miles.

Deputies say Danzey hit another vehicle during the chase and kept going. Lee County authorities deployed spike strips, causing Danzey to crash.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect then ran from his pickup truck and was later captured and arrested near the site of the crash.

He is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of attempting to elude, and one count of resisting arrest. These charges collectively carry a $5,000 bond.

Danzey has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation for which there is no bond. He is being held in the Lee County Detention Center.

