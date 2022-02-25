Man charged with murder in Millbrook shooting

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting Thursday.

Jamiah Marquis Burke, of Millbrook, has been charged with murder.

Around 12:10 p.m., police responded to the 4100 block of Oliver Drive regarding shots fired, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson. While in route, Millbrook 911 got multiple calls about a person being shot in the area.

Police said they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Oliver Drive and Mamie Drive.

Millbrook fire rescue units responded to the scene to provide treatment to the victim. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

Police determined the victim was shot at a nearby residence in the 4100 block of Oliver Drive.

Detectives identified Burke as the suspect. He was taken into custody.

Johnson said officers will be patrolling the area that the shooting happened.

“I have instructed our police officers to be highly visible in the area where this offense occurred. I want to be clear, an arrest has been made in this case,” Johnson said.

“This type of violent behavior has no place in our city,” he added.

Burke is being held in the Elmore County jail. His bail amount has not been publicly posted.

