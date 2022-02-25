Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is looking drier with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 60s. Wind will be light to calm through the day on Saturday. Clouds will stick around Saturday night with lows in the 40s and northwest winds around 5 mph.

Sunday we will experience cloudy skies with rain showers across the area. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday night with lingering showers and lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s.

The start of next week is looking pleasant. Monday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Monday night will be clear and calm with lows back into the 30s.

Tuesday is also looking nice. Highs are back into the middle to upper 60s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night we will hover in the lower 40s under clear skies.

Wednesday is looking even warmer. Highs will be back into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 40s under partly to mostly clear skies.

Thursday is looking very similar to Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thursday night, we will see calm conditions with lows in the 40s.

Friday will also be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs back into the middle 70s.

