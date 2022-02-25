Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman

Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman
Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged a son and daughter-in-law with assault after a physical altercation on an 82-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Lee County Deputies responded to Lee Rd. 2025 in Opelika and found the 82-year-old woman injured.

She was then transported to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery where it was determined that she suffered a fractured spine, two brain bleeds and multiple bruises and abrasions. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit to be treated for her injuries.

On Feb. 23, Lee County Investigators arrested and charged the son, 47-year-old Charles Thomas Fields Jr. for second degree domestic violence assault. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The daughter-in-law, 46-year-old Linda McDuffie Fields, was also arrested and charged with second degree assault. She has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
First Alert 12
System brings rain to the area Sunday
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
First Alert 12
Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire