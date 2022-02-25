Son, daughter-in-law charged with assault on elderly Opelika woman

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office charged a son and daughter-in-law with assault after a physical altercation on an 82-year-old woman on Christmas Eve.

Lee County Deputies responded to Lee Rd. 2025 in Opelika and found the 82-year-old woman injured.

She was then transported to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery where it was determined that she suffered a fractured spine, two brain bleeds and multiple bruises and abrasions. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit to be treated for her injuries.

On Feb. 23, Lee County Investigators arrested and charged the son, 47-year-old Charles Thomas Fields Jr. for second degree domestic violence assault. He is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The daughter-in-law, 46-year-old Linda McDuffie Fields, was also arrested and charged with second degree assault. She has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.