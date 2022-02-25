State Senate passes general fund budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic general fund budget was just passed in the Alabama Senate. At $2.7 billion, it’s the largest in the state’s history. This is the budget for all state agencies except for education, which has its own budget.

Senators credit this to their conservative approach to budgeting while also focusing on sustainable spending.

“While we are spending more money than we ever had, we also have more than we’ve ever spent,” said Sen. Greg Albritton, chair of the finance and taxation general fund committee.

With such a large budget, Albritton credits this to different factors.

“Changes that we’ve made in budgeting, and the way that we look and limit on what we can do as far as the estimates,’ said Albritton.

Meaning from all the estimated budgets, legislators chose the lowest one.

“When you got a lot of extra money in the budget the process goes quickly,” said Senate Pro Temp Greg Reed.

Leaders have touted Alabama’s strong economic comeback from the pandemic, Albritton says that also helped this budget.

“The growing economy of Alabama is a factor there,” said Albritton. “People spend more, it comes in.”

The budget does have an increase in funding in multiple areas, most notable a $16 million increase for mental health services in order to open more mental health crisis centers.

“We don’t have a place to house them. We don’t have a place to treat them, and we don’t have the people to treat them,” said Albritton.

The centers would be a place people who need mental help can go.

Another important budget item is more money for the state department of corrections. The department was mandated to hire 2,000 new correction officers, so far, Albritton says they’ve hired 85.

“We put further reporting requirements on the DOC,” said Albritton. “So that they have to not only give us just the raw numbers, they got to give us a reason why they’re not making them.”

Now some legislators wanted more spending to go towards pay increases, but Albritton says it goes back to the state being able to keep up with what they budget, so those aren’t necessarily out of the question for future spending.

