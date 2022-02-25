Advertise
Vehicle fire cleared on I-85 NB in Macon County

A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County caused delays on Feb. 25, 2022.
A vehicle fire on Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County caused delays on Feb. 25, 2022.(Source: WTVM)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that a vehicle fire on Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County has been cleared.

It happened near exit 32. That’s the Tuskegee/Franklin exit.

The incident had caused traffic delays Friday afternoon before it was cleared.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said there were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

