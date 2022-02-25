Vehicle fire cleared on I-85 NB in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports that a vehicle fire on Interstate 85 northbound in Macon County has been cleared.

It happened near exit 32. That’s the Tuskegee/Franklin exit.

The incident had caused traffic delays Friday afternoon before it was cleared.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said there were no injuries.

