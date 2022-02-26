Alabama Civil Rights Trail tells stories of tragedy and triumph

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state of Alabama is rich in history. An important part of that history is the civil rights movement. The Civil Rights Trail is a collection of locations that changed Alabama and the world.

The trail stretches through Alabama and 14 other states. It allows you to experience the movement for yourself.

Montgomery

Locations along the Civil Rights Trail in Montgomery include the state Capitol and Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

The church’s pastor, Cromwell Handy, says churches played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

“The story of the civil rights movement, particularly the modern civil rights movement, starts in the church,” he said.

Selma

Locations along the Civil Rights Trail in Selma include the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights Trail and the Selma Interpretive Center.

Trini Moye, a park ranger at the Interpretive Center, said this of the foot soldiers who marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge: “They conquered what they would see as someone who was standing in their way for them to gain voting rights because voting rights gave them power, it gave them a voice.”

Tuskegee

Locations along the Civil Rights Trail in Tuskegee include Tuskegee University and the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site.

“This is something that should be remembered not just by African Americans, but by all Americans. Because they weren’t just fighting for African Americans. They were fighting for the country as a whole,” said park ranger Frank Toland.

Birmingham

Locations along the Civil Rights Trail in Birmingham include The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Kelly Ingram Park and 16th Street Baptist Church.

In 1663, klansmen bombed the church, killing four little girls. The church pastor, Arthur Price, said, “What happened here gives us a blueprint on how to handle some of the atrocities that happened today.”

You can learn more about the Civil Rights Trail at here.

