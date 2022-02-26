Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama truckers brace for higher fuel costs with Russian invasion

Inflated gas prices have already taken a toll on the trucking industry, and now those prices are expected to rise. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflated gas prices have already taken a toll on Alabama’s trucking industry, and now that Russia has invaded Ukraine those prices are expected to rise.

“If you see a reduction in the amount of fuel that’s supplied, of course, the prices are going to go up,” said Ryan O’Donnell, the terminal manager of Brown Trucking Company in Montgomery.

With the price of diesel up by over a dollar compared to this time last year, per AAA, it is getting expensive to fill up the company’s 563 trucks.

“Say what just happened with Russia, if fuel prices go to $4.25, $4.35, Of course, we got to pass that cost along to our customers and then, in turn, it trickles on down to everyone,” he said.

The trucking leader explains fuel prices can play a big role in the how much shoppers pay for groceries.

“There’s nothing that doesn’t get to a store unless it goes on a truck,” O’Donnell said.

Gas and groceries issues are not the hurdle. Trucking companies are struggling to find drivers.

“Of course, the biggest problem we’re facing right now is a driver shortage,” O’Donnell said. “Across the industry, we’re having difficulty finding good, qualified drivers.”

That is why Brown Trucking is trying to not only maintain but grow its staff.

Those interested in a position can check availabilities on browntruckingjobs.com.

The terminal manager adds it is tricky, especially with lack of interest from young people.

“We’ve got a lot of older drivers that are retiring, and we don’t have as many new drivers coming into the field,” he said. “It’s just the way it is.”

That is the way it is in an industry that’s pushing forward to survive the long haul, even if that means taking on this new challenge.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
First Alert 12
System brings rain to the area Sunday
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
First Alert 12
Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire