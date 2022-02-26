Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Dale County Superintendent gives update on school fire

Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage(Source: WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Midland City Elementary School will be closed on Monday and Tuesday after a fire Friday night damaged a portion of the school. That’s according to Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker.

A Pre-K classroom at the school was a total loss while a second classroom suffered significant damage. The entire kindergarten wing has water and smoke damage.

The school’s pre-k program will be closed for the entire week while the rest of the school will return to class on Wednesday, March 2.

Investigators have not released a cause for the fire.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on Interstate 85 southbound...
Man’s body found near interstate between Waugh, Shorter
Calvin J. Wells is charged with murder-domestic violence in connection to the Jan. 20, 2022...
Arrest made in Wetumpka Walmart parking lot homicide
Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika who is in Ukraine...
East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
SkyBar owner taken into custody on sexual misconduct charges
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons

Latest News

The Millbrook Police Department's investigation is ongoing. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Victim identified in fatal Thursday Millbrook shooting
First Alert 12
System brings rain to the area Sunday
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
Updated look at temperatures & rain chances as we wrap-up Saturday and move into Sunday.
First Alert 12
Rain chances return to the forecast this weekend