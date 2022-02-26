Advertise
Midland Elementary School fire damages kindergarten classrooms

Midland City Elem. Fire Damage
Midland City Elem. Fire Damage(Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Devastating news out of Dale County Friday night as several classrooms at Midland City Elementary School were damaged by fire.

News 4′s Nick Brooks was on the scene at the school shortly after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Alarms were still ringing when Dale County Superintendent Ben Baker gave him the first report.

“Flames and smoke were visible” says Superintendent Baker when first responders were called to the school around 6:30 PM.

Baker praises the team of first responders--made up entirely of volunteers. “Chief Chandler and his group came in. It’s a Friday night, it could have burned for a long time.”

At least one classroom is a total loss.

There is smoke and water damage throughout the entire kindergarten wing which is four classrooms. The Pre-K classroom is a total loss.

For Superintendent Baker, the news of a fire at Midland City Elementary hits a little harder.

“I served as principal here for several years so this school is near and dear to my heart just like all my schools are, but I got a phone call from Chief Deputy Mason Bynum and he told me that the dispatch went out that there were smoke and flames were visible at Midland City Elementary School it did set off panic with me and being very emotional.”

Midland City Elementary and the Dale County School System officials will make the decision on what they will do with the students and teachers who have been displaced Saturday.

