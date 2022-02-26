Advertise
Man killed in crash while fleeing Coosa County deputies, authorities say

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell say a man was killed in a wreck on U.S. 280 while fleeing deputies.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released details on a fatal crash in Coosa County Friday night.

Troopers say an Alexander City man crashed while trying to evade deputies with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. 280 near the 60 mile marker, approximately eight miles south of Goodwater.

Troopers say the Chevrolet 1500 veered off the road, struck a ditch, then hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified him as 25-year-old Billy Wayne Sims.

Sims was not wearing a seat belt, according to ALEA.

Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said Sims was driving at a high rate of sped when deputies tried to pull him over, but he did not stop. He could not release more information due to the ongoing investigation, which is being handled by ALEA.

